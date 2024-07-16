Red Bank, NJ resident, 36, killed in neighborhood shooting

RED BANK — Authorities continue investigating last week’s fatal shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead.

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, one person was killed and another was injured when gunfire erupted on the 100 block of River Street.

Authorities did not reveal whether they knew what motivated the shooting and did not provide other details.

Map shows the 100 block of River Road in Red Bank

Many questions remain, but more details are being shared to the public.

One male was treated and released from the Jersey Shore University Medical Center, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The second person, Mikal Muhammad, 36, of Red Bank, died at the scene.

Anyone with details is asked to call Red Bank Police Detective Mike Zadlock at 732-530-2700 or Detective Kayla Santiago with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anonymous tips can also be sent in by calling Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-671-4400.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Mikal’s parents to help with funeral expenses and to support his 5-year-old son. The page can be found here.

