NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday.

Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.

A boat will be used in a search of the Ramapo River on Tuesday, the mayor told the Daily Voice.

Zamorano is 5 feet 6 inches last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and dark green shoes, according to a poster about his disappearance.

Police asked anyone with information about Zamorano's location is asked to call 201-529-1000.

Mahwah police and Wysocki on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

