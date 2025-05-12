The story may not be suitable for some readers due to the sexual crimes described.

A Burlington County man faces a slew of child pornography charges and is also charged with sexually abusing two dogs.

Hunter Roy, 26, of Maple Shade, was arrested on May 8 on charges related to possession, distribution, and intended distribution of child sexual abuse materials. He was also charged with possessing narcotics.

Prosecutors say an investigation began when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children provided law enforcement information it received regarding Roy’s online activities. Investigators said they found that Roy distributed over 9,000 files of child sexual exploitation and that he was communicating with an underage boy, including sending him child sex abuse images.

Investigators said Roy recorded himself sexually abusing a Rottweiler and another smaller dog before trading them online for videos of others engaged in similar acts with animals. He was charged with sexually abusing an animal.

Roy is currently in Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing.

