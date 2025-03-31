NJ police step in after violent hockey fight shocks tournament

☑️ Teams fought during a tournament match

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A fight at a youth ball hockey tournament involving parents and players Saturday afternoon has led to suspensions and apologies.

Video posted to social media shows a fight in the rink at the American Ball Hockey Alliance Veterans Memorial Invitational during a matchup between the Maple Shade and Philadephia Cadet A teams.

As a player drives down the rink to score, he gets bumped as he approaches the goal. The player then turns around and hits the opposing player.

Other players run to the aid of their respective teammates and begin pushing and shoving each other. The refs and coaches try to break it up but other players go one-on-one and throw punches. Things eventually calm down and the fighting stops.

Egg Harbor Township police Capt. Cherie Burgan said officers responded to the fight and the investigation continues.

Reflection and discipline

The ABHA Board has suspended both teams involved. The assistant coach for the Maple Shade team has been suspended from the organization.The board will meet to discuss disciplinary action against each team that will impact the current season.

The board also warned about video of the incident that has been posted to social media.

"It is important to remember that these videos do not capture the full context of the situation. We caution against making snap judgments based solely on a partial view of the events," the board said in a letter.

Referees will also be trained to better de-escalate similar situations in the future.

Both teams called their actions "unacceptable" and said they would accept whatever action the board takes. They also asked their members to think about their actions.

"We encourage all parents and players to reflect on their actions and consider how they can contribute to a more positive, respectful and sportsmanlike environment within the community."

