Wrong-way NJ driver on PA Turnpike kills biker during Sunday ride with son

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist riding with his son on Sunday morning was killed after being struck by a wrong-way driver on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Pennsylvania State Police said six motorcyclists were headed north on the Northeast Extension (Route 476) near the Lehigh Tunnel when two of them were struck by a Honda HRV driving the wrong way around 9:10 a.m.

John Sweeney, 50, of Bristol Township, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio.

Sweeney's cause of death was blunt force injuries and the manner of death ruled an accident.

The other victim, 24-year-old man from Bristol, was taken to a hospital. Buglio did not disclose their identity.

Caught on video

The driver of the Honda SUV was a 24-year-old Perth Amboy woman. She has not been charged, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Before the crash, another driver captured the Honda going the wrong way on video.

Colin Sweeney remembered his father on his Facebook page. They were both members of the Bucks County Riders.

"It’s so hard to make this post...my father John Sweeney passed away this morning...it’s so hard I can’t believe this happened...I still cannot believe it true it hurts me so much I love you DAD," Colin Sweeney wrote.

Colin says he is a member of the Bensalem Volunteer Fire Department.

State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Troop T Pocono Station at 570-443-9511.

