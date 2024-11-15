🔥 Drought conditions are making the wildfire threat much worse

🔥 NJ has recorded hundreds of wildfires since the start of October

🔥 Most are due to human activity

New Jersey residents are still making stupid mistakes, despite drought conditions that haven't been seen in decades.

One wrong move can send forests ablaze.

Facing a nasty recipe of dry brush, essentially no rain, low humidity and gusty winds, forest fire personnel have had to respond to several hundred fires in New Jersey since the beginning of October.

As of Wednesday, the Garden State had recorded a 1,300% increase in wildfire activity compared to the same time last year.

Both state and federal officials have said that 99% of wildfires in New Jersey are caused by humans, either accidentally or intentionally.

"A dropped cigarette, the backyard fire pit. One ember can be make the difference," said Shawn LaTourette, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Due to the dry conditions, "Stage 3" fire restrictions are in effect. Right now, there's a ban on all fires, unless they're contained in an elevated device that's using propane, electricity, or natural gas.

"We simply cannot risk it," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

According to the latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor, a growing portion of the state is considered to be dealing with "extreme drought" conditions. Every inch of the state is under the "severe drought" designation or worse.

Don't start a wildfire

New Jersey officials say actions that may not normally spark a wildfire can do damage right now, given current conditions.

During a virtual press conference, officials offered the following tips:

⚫ Don’t discard cigarettes, matches or smoking materials on the ground.

⚫ Use indoor wood stoves and fireplaces carefully; both can emit embers that spark fires. Fully douse ashes with water before disposal.

⚫ When towing a trailer, ensure you aren’t dragging chains. If a trailer chain drags on the road, it can create sparks that fly into nearby vegetation, igniting a wildfire.

⚫ Be mindful where you park or drive your vehicle. Hot exhaust systems can ignite dry vegetation if parked or driven over it.

⚫ Be careful when cutting your grass or using other yard tools. Power tools like lawnmowers and chainsaws can throw off sparks that ignite dry grass or leaves.

⚫ Keep matches and lighters away from children.

Arson arrests

Among the 99% of wildfires caused by humans are ones that are set intentionally.

A 14-year-old from Marlton was charged with arson in connection with a wildfire in Evesham that burned dozens of acres at the end of October.

According to authorities, the teen may be connected to a separate wildfire that occurred a week later on the Evesham/Voorhees border.

On Nov. 8, a Brick Township man was charged with arson in relation to the Shotgun Wildfire that burned through hundreds of acres in Jackson. According to police, the fire began because of illegal ammo used by the man at a gun range.

