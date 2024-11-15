WILDWOOD — A nighttime favorite for locals and tourists is saying goodnight for the last time.

Following a 17-year run, Goodnight Irene's says the business will close after this weekend, stunning customers who frequent the pub on Pacific Ave.

"And that's a wrap folks!" the tap house wrote on social media.

According to the Wildwoods website, the brew pub has over 30 beers on tap, brick oven pizza, and more.

The year-round establishment pumped some life into the quiet shore town during the offseason, with live entertainment and trivia.

"Holy crap! Now that's an end of an era," a pub follower wrote on Facebook.

"Please, please, please tell me this is just a joke!!!?!?!?!," wrote another.

There's still some time to visit. The bar will be operating through Sunday night, according to the business's social media pages.

"We appreciate you all more than you know," Goodnight Irene's said to its customers.

