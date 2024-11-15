Deadly multi-vehicle crash in Sayreville after trailer separates from truck

☑️ Video shows a trailer after being separated from a dump truck

☑️ Several vehicles involved in the crash

☑️ One person was killed in the crash

SAYREVILLE — One person is dead following a crash involving multiple vehicles on the Edison Bridge Thursday morning.

A trailer being pulled by a dump truck headed south on Route 9 in Sayreville near the former Amboy Cinemas broke free and struck at least three other vehicles around 8:45 a.m., according to News 12 New Jersey. All the southbound lanes were closed for four hours.

State Police fatal crash statistics show that one of the drivers died in the crash. NJ.com was first to report the fatality.

Map shows location of crash on Route 9 in Sayreville 11/14/24 Map shows location of crash on Route 9 in Sayreville 11/14/24 (Canva/Google Street View) loading...

Long closure

Video shows large rubbernecking delays developed on southbound Route 35 and northbound Route 9 and the adjacent Garden State Parkway.

Sayreville Police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

This is the fourth fatal crash on Route 9 in Middlesex County in 2024.

