🏳‍🌈 A Holmdel man is accused of trying to destroy a pride flag

🏳‍🌈 It happened outside a donut shop in Matawan

🏳‍🌈 He reportedly made Nazi gestures, too

MATAWAN — Police are investigating what appears to be a hate crime in Monmouth County.

A Holmdel man dressed in a MAGA-like hat, a blond wig, and sunglasses, faces several charges stemming from an incident at a donut shop in Matawan over the weekend.

Maciej Wojciak at Main Street Donuts in Matawan (Tom Krosnowski, News 12 via X) Maciej Wojciak at Main Street Donuts in Matawan (Tom Krosnowski, News 12 via X) loading...

The incident unfolded just before noon on Saturday at Main Street Donuts, where police say a man, later identified as 61-year-old Maciej Wojciak, tried to tear down a pride flag from in front of the shop, and damaged the metal bracket.

Joe Rizzuto, who owns Main Street Donuts with his husband, Rick Canero, told the Asbury Park Press that he was in the back of the shop when an employee said to him that someone had taken the pride flag.

“I ran out and saw him across the street, parked and yelling. He was dressed like Trump, with a MAGA hat and a wig,” Rizzuto told the publication.

Rizzuto told the police he struggled with Wojciak and took the flag away before Wojciak took off. But Rizzuto was able to take down the man’s license plate number.

Main Street Donuts in Matawan (Tom Krosnowski, News 12 via X) Main Street Donuts in Matawan (Tom Krosnowski, News 12 via X) loading...

While officers were canvassing the area looking for Wojciak, the man allegedly returned to Main Street Donuts where witnesses say he made Nazi gestures, including Nazi salutes, shouting Nazi propaganda, and threatened to burn down the donut shop.

Police chased Wojciak down the street and arrested him. He’s been charged with bias intimidation, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

He is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution following his processing at Matawan Police Headquarters.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office or the Matawan Police Department.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom