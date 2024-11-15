10 warnings for travelers in NJ before going to the airport

🔵 Are you a forgetful traveler when it comes to packing?

If you’re traveling for the holidays this year, it may become easy to forget things while you’re packing.

The Transportation Security Administration wants everything to go smoothly at their checkpoints by offering reminders to flyers as the holidays approach.

“Travelers sometimes ignore the advice that we give them” said TeaNeisha Barker, a TSA uniformed advisor. “We are providing guidance so that they get through the checkpoint as simply and conveniently as possible. Not every airport has the same technology, so listen to the guidance we are offering,” she said.

Passengers often forget that knives and other weapons are not allowed through TSA checkpoints. Yet, every year, TSA officials find these things in carry-on bags. Weapons of any kind are prohibited.

At last check, The TSA intercepted more than 1,500 firearms at airport checkpoints nationwide during the first quarter of 2024, according to TSA officials.

From Jan. 1 through March 31, TSA officials intercepted 1,503 firearms at U.S. airport security checkpoints, including two at Newark Liberty International Airport, and none at Atlantic City International Airport, according to a TSA spokeswoman.

It’s easy to forget some of the more common and routine steps when packing for a flight or when flyers go through checkpoints. So keep this list handy and you’ll never forget again.

