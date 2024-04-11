More than 1,500 guns were detected at U.S. airports, including Newark, this year

✈ The TSA intercepted more than 1,500 firearms at airport checkpoints since Jan.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) intercepted more than 1,500 firearms at airport checkpoints nationwide during the first quarter of 2024.

From January 1 through March 31, TSA officials intercepted 1,503 firearms at U.S. airport security checkpoints, including two at Newark Liberty International Airport, and none at Atlantic City International Airport, according to a TSA spokeswoman.

That’s five more firearms intercepted during the same quarter in 2023.

The total represents an average of 16.5 firearms per day detected at TSA checkpoints, compared to 16.8 firearm catches per day detected during the same period in 2023.

During both the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, more than 93% of firearms were loaded.

The data also found that the number of airline passengers screened at TSA security checkpoints increased from the same period in 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, TSA officers screened more than 206 million passengers compared to 191 million passengers in the first quarter a year ago, representing a 7.8% increase.

The rate of passengers with firearms during the first three months of 2024 was 7.3 firearms per one million passengers, a slight decrease from the same period in 2023 when the rate of discovery was 7.9 firearms per one million passengers.

“While it is certainly promising that the rate of passengers bringing firearms to the checkpoint has decreased, one firearm at the checkpoint is too many,” said TSA Administrator, David Pekoske.

Airline passengers may travel with a firearm but it must be secured in the passenger’s checked baggage, packed unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case, and declared to the airline when checking the bag at the ticket counter. It’s always recommended that passengers start with a clean bag when they pack to ensure no firearms, weapons, or other prohibited items are present, Pekoske added.

Even if a passenger has a concealed carry permit or is in a constitutional carry jurisdiction, firearms are prohibited at security checkpoints and in the passenger cabin of an aircraft.

If a passenger brings a firearm to the security checkpoint on their person or in their carry-on, TSA will not confiscate or seize the firearm. Instead, the officer will contact local law enforcement to safely unload and take possession of the weapon.

Law enforcement may either arrest or cite the passenger, depending on local law. TSA may impose a civil penalty of up to $15,000, and for the first offense, passengers with a firearm at a security checkpoint will lose their TSA PreCheck eligibility for five years. Second offenses will result in permanent disqualification from the program and additional civil penalties.

For more information on how to properly travel with a firearm, visit this page or TSA.gov.

