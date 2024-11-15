7,000 acres burn on NJ border as firefighters fly from Colo. and Mont. to help

🔥 Fire crews have the Jennings Creek wildfire nearly contained

🔥 Some will remain watching for hot spots

🔥 The smell of smoke will linger

The Jennings Creek wildfire that has burned for nearly a week on the border of New Jersey and New York is 90% contained with many of the fire crews brought in from around the state finally able to head home.

New York brought in two wildland firefighters from Colorado and a team of 20 wildland firefighters from Montana. Greenwood Lake, New York, will hold a "clap out" for firefighters on Saturday morning.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Friday that the fire along Greenwood Lake had burned 2,283 acres as of Friday morning. New York State Park Police said the fire has burned 4,756 acres in Orange County, bringing the number of acres burned in both states to just over 7,000 acres.

While 10 structures were threatened by the wildfire, none were damaged.

Helicopter scoops up water to drop on Jennings Creek wildfire 11/14/24 Helicopter scoops up water to drop on Jennings Creek wildfire 11/14/24 (NJ DEP) loading...

Red Flag Warning in effect Saturday

Until there is a significant rainfall New Jersey firefighters will remain on scene to continue improving containment lines and address any areas of concern. The lack of rain will keep a smokey smell in the air.

As humidity lowers on Saturday and winds pick up out of the northwest gusting to 30 mph New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said a Red Flag Warning is in effect Saturday. He is watching a system develop that could bring rain and Wednesday night but says it is too early to say how much could fall.

Some New Jersey firefighters will cross the border to help in New York, assistant fire warden for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service Chris Franek said at a press briefing Friday.

“We’re in this together, so we sent our crews over to help improve fire lines,” Franek said.

Helicopter scoops up water to drop on Jennings Creek wildfire 11/14/24 Helicopter scoops up water to drop on Jennings Creek wildfire 11/14/24 (NJ DEP) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

TSA's top 10 things airline passengers forget but need to remember Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

How to conserve water at home New Jersey officials and utilities want residents to be smart about water usage, as drought conditions persist. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia