NJ man, 61, nabbed with explosives stash after blast near rail tracks
MAPLE SHADE — A 61-year-old township man landed in trouble after police traced an explosion near some local railroad tracks to him and found a stockpile of explosive devices and materials.
Louis Monica, of Maple Shade, was charged with causing or risking widespread injury or damage, possession of prohibited destructive devices and two counts of possession of weapons for unlawful purpose.
On March 10, police responded to reports of an explosion in a grassy area near freight railroad tracks that run along West Front Street. No injuries were reported.
Surveillance footage from the area showed a white SUV slowing down as something was thrown from the vehicle, after which a blast sent up a dense white cloud of smoke.
Monica was identified as a suspect and two days later, police searched his home less than a mile from where the blast was seen.
Police, supported by State Police, FBI Bomb Squad Units and the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department recovered numerous explosive devices, explosive- making materials and containers “intended for housing explosive substances,” Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said.
He applauded “seamless collaboration among local, county, state and federal agencies,” adding “I deeply appreciate their efforts in keeping the citizens of Maple Shade safe.”
