NJ man convicted of raping child, accused by 3 other victims

ELIZABETH — A 62-year-old city man has been found guilty of raping a young girl more than once.

Ivan Calderon was convicted of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child and sexual assault.

The Union County jury deliberated for three days before returning the verdict on Feb. 4, wrapping a nearly month-long trial.

In early 2022, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit received a report of a sexual assault of a juvenile victim, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

Investigators said the incidents happened from 2014 to 2017 when the victim was younger than 13.

Calderon was arrested and charged in January 2022. He was additionally charged with the sexual assaults of two other juvenile victims in March 2022 and a fourth victim in July 2024.

Those cases were still pending.

When sentenced on March 21, Calderon faces 25 years to life in prison. Under state law, he must serve 25 years before being eligible for parole, due to the aggravated sex assault victim being younger than 13.

“This conviction will not erase the trauma inflicted on the victim, but it sends a clear message: sexual assault will not be tolerated,” Daniel said. “The Union County Prosecutor’s Office is committed to pursuing the prosecution of individuals who prey on vulnerable children.”

