GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are reminding people to always lock their car doors after authorities said a man was arrested while trying to break into a vehicle in Camden County.

Gloucester Township police said they found the suspect in the Hilltop section early Thursday morning.

Gilbert Ferguson, 45, of Lindenwold is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and count each of third-degree attempted burglary, fourth-degree theft, and theft, a disorderly person offense.

He is being held at Camden County jail, police said.

Suspect accused of running from police

According to police, Ferguson stole from five vehicles in the area of Old Black Horse Pike.

Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Investigators found four of the victims' vehicles were unlocked.

Ferguson was arrested on Brewer Avenue after a brief foot chase. Police said he had items stolen from the burglarized vehicles on him at the time of his arrest.

Prior arrests in South Jersey

State records show that Ferguson has several burglary convictions in Camden County and Burlington County dating back at least to 2010.

Perhaps most recently, Ferguson was arrested in July by an NJ Transit police officer who recognized him. The Lindenwold man had several warrants out for his arrest, Riverside police.

According to Riverside police, Ferguson was involved in a vehicle burglary early on the morning of July 25.

