NJ man body slams cat and throws it in dumpster, police say

Someone who lives at the Forrest Creek Apartment Complex got quite a surprise when she checked what was on her doorbell camera video Saturday night.

A man repeatedly picking up a cat and body slamming it into a concrete floor of an outdoor vestibule.

According to West Deptford police, the man held the cat over his head before violently slamming the animal to the ground multiple times.

The cat was later found in a nearby dumpster and was alive but with extensive injuries, according to police.

The investigation found the identity of the man to be 51-year-old Christopher Pozzi. Pozzi was arrested the following day and is charged with animal cruelty. He was taken to the Salem County Correctional Facility.

The cat was handed off to Gloucester County Animal Control and is receiving medical care.

Under New Jersey law, animal cruelty is a third-degree criminal offense, which could get 3 to 5 years in prison. But we all know how the real world works and "could" seldom means "will" when it comes to sentencing.

So I know plenty of people who will be upset if they feel justice isn’t served in this case, which according to the description in the police press release certainly seems to have a rage element.

I also know plenty of people who will be willing to adopt that cat if it can survive its injuries should it need a home. And I wonder if they’ll want to name it Ring.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

