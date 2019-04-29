NJ man biking to Alaska to research his heart condition

"At least I'll go out with a bang". That's what John Schwenck said to me during our first interview about his courageous bid to research his own heart condition by taking a 5800 mile trip across the US and Canada.

We're going to check in with him every week to see how he's doing, health and progress, on the trip.

We made a bet on whether he'd make it as far as Pittsburgh for last week's check in and he did. So I'm buying dinner for John and his Mom and Dad when he gets back to his hometown of Chatham, NJ.

Photo: OpenStreetMap

During our chat on Thursday, John mentioned that his bike broke during his ride through PA. He stopped at a small bike shop in Adamsburg, PA called Cycle Symphony where the owner Rob was able to get his bike up and running again in no time.

Photo: John Schwenck

How far will he make it this week?

