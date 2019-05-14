NJ man admits driving tired and on weed before deadly crash

A 49-year-old Bridgeton man has admitted that he was tired and possibly high on marijuana before he got behind the wheel of his car and killed two people in a crash.

Charles Hunter pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of vehicular manslaughter in the Feb. 25, 2018, deaths of Lois Morgan, 82, and Henry Mazzoni, 81.

He faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced July in Superior Court in Bridgeton. He also would face three years of supervised release.

Cumberland County prosecutors said Morgan and Mazzoni’s Buick LeSabre was making a left turn onto Highway 49 in Hopewell Township when Hunter’s Dodge Journey minivan blew a red light at the intersection and struck the Buick’s passenger side.

The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. The victims died at the scene.

Prosecutors said Hunter admitted that he had not gotten enough sleep the previous night and had smoked marijuana during the day.

Morgan, a widow who lived in Cumberland County township of Hopewell, was an artist who raised two daughters and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mazzoni, a widower and grandfather from Bridgeton, was a veteran of the Army National Guard, an avid deer hunter, and a retired service manager.

