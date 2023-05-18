NJ man, 18, charged with murder for fatal Hamilton shooting

🔴 An 18-year-old man is charged with murder for a shooting

🔴The 28-year-old victim was found outside of a home in Mercer County

🔴 Authorities say the shooting was the result of an 'altercation'

HAMILTON (Mercer) — An 18-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection to a shooting in Mercer County early Wednesday morning.

Two men got into an altercation on the 4900 block of South Broad Street near Pilgrim Way in Hamilton around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. The area is a residential neighborhood.

Officials say that during the fight, an 18-year-old Burlington County man shot a 28-year-old man from Camden County.

The intersection of South Broad St. and Pilgrim Way in Hamilton. (Google Maps) The intersection of South Broad St. and Pilgrim Way in Hamilton. (Google Maps) loading...

Joshua Davis, of Fieldsboro, is charged with first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons offenses. He was arrested in Mount Laurel on Wednesday afternoon, according to prosecutors.

Hamilton police found the victim shortly after 1 a.m. in the driveway of a home near Pilgrim Way. Matthew Morales, of Blackwood, was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he died soon after.

The prosecutor's office did not say what spurred the fatal confrontation.

Authorities will look to convince a judge to hold Davis pending trial.

