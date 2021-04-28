The NJ Lottery suspended sales of the Fast Play family of games on Tuesday because of a "vendor software issue."

The Lottery said Northstar New Jersey and IGT are investigating the problem. The Lottery advised that players should hold onto their tickets pending an announcement by the lottery.

A New Jersey resident who tried to play the game at a lottery retailer in New Brunswick on Wednesday morning was handed a printed ticket with a message that sales had been suspended.

Lottery spokeswoman Missy Gillespie told New Jersey 101.5 that she was awaiting an update on the problem.

Fast Play players can pick from several games to play and contribute to one progressive jackpot; players will know immediately if they have won. Some of the games in part of Fast Play include Crack the Safe, Winfall and Jersey Jackpot.

