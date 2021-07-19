NJ Lottery Festival of Ballooning is a must do this weekend

Looking for something unique to do this week? One of the highlights of summer in New Jersey is New Jersey’s annual Festival of Ballooning.

It’s coming up this week and you won’t want to miss it. This festival is Jersey’s premiere family entertainment attraction, and so much so that it received an award for something every New Jersyean should attend in their lifetime.

The festival, sponsored this year by the NJ Lottery, will be taking place July 23rd through the 25th, and balloons will be lifting off several times throughout the days.

This event includes hot air balloon rides for guests, in addition to the live entertainment planned. Guests can choose between AM or PM balloon rides, and while tickets are quite expensive, the opportunity is priceless.

Now the concerts: Max Weinberg’s Jukebox and Barenaked Ladies are set to perform. These are two beloved acts and some of the best that the festival has ever hosted. And there are many ways to enjoy the live music.

There are premium, platinum and gold ticket options, all of which include reserved seating. If you are looking to take full advantage of the day, you can purchase the VIP sunrise breakfast tickets, which include meet and greet opportunities, food, beverages and more.

Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable, lightweight clothing so that the festival can be as enjoyable as possible. This event is completely outdoors, so food and drink will be available to purchase the entire time.

This event is an exciting opportunity for families looking to spice up their summer.

As someone who only had the chance to ride an air balloon at the zoo, this is an opportunity I wouldn’t pass up. Whether you are attending with kids, your spouse, or good friends there are many ways to take advantage of this event and have a great time.

