NJ legend makes the list of biggest wedding hits

As if there weren’t enough details to worry about when planning a wedding, you have to make sure you pick the right music.

I’m not only referring to the first dance song, or the dances done with the parents of the bride and groom, the whole playlist matters.

According to a recent study, two songs stand out as favorites on wedding playlists and one is performed by a New Jersey artist.

The research was done by Slingo, looking for the most popular wedding trends of 2024.

They came to their conclusion for the most popular songs by combing through Spotify wedding playlists to see which tracks made the most appearances.

It was revealed that Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” is tied with Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” as the biggest wedding hit.

Says Slingo,

This classic 80s hit is a lively and energetic addition to any wedding playlist, famous for getting guests on the dance floor with its infectious beat and Houston's powerful vocals.

I know at least one New Jerseyan who would agree, my friend Suzanne believes that “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is the ultimate karaoke song.

How can someone listen to that song and not scream the lyrics with everyone else? It’s bound to get people on the dance floor and in a party mood.

Houston’s performance is so impressive that it won her the Grammy Award for “Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female” in 1988.

In 2023, Billboard ranked it #1 on the list of the 500 Best Pop Songs of All Time.

So if anyone reading this a currently planning a wedding, I strongly recommend including this iconic song.

Bestselling Bands of the '80s: Then & Now Stacker scoured Billboard charts from the '80s and chose 25 of the top bands whose music became the soundtrack of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus

LOOK: How Many of These 1980s Objects Do You Remember? Gear up for a blast from the past as we dive into a list of iconic '80s treasures that shaped a decade of vibrant style and unforgettable pop culture moments. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.