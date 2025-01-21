NJ launches next move to battle NYC congestion pricing

⚫ NJ RISE aims to keep people from having to commute into Manhattan

⚫ A grant program has $20 million that can be distributed

⚫ Congestion pricing launched on Jan. 5

New Jersey is so frustrated with a new toll in New York that it's willing to put out $20 million to limit its impacts on residents.

To counter the congestion pricing that went into effect in Manhattan on Jan. 5, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority has launched a campaign that awards New York-based companies who are willing to let their New Jersey employees stay in the Garden State, instead of commute into the city.

The New Jersey Re-assigning In-State Employees Program — aka NJ RISE — is offering up to $500,000 to qualifying businesses.

“From the beginning, I vowed to fight congestion pricing, because New York should not balance its budget on the backs of New Jersey families,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “Our fight against congestion pricing isn’t over and we won’t allow another state to line its coffers with our hard-earned money.”

Murphy on Monday wrote a letter to now-President Donald Trump, urging him to get the ball rolling on terminating the extra toll on motorists. Trump has stated his opposition to congestion pricing.

The toll charges $9 for most vehicles that travel at or below 60th Street in Manhattan.

In 2023, Murphy signed legislation establishing a grant program that would incentivize businesses in other states to keep their New Jersey-resident employees within the borders of the Garden State while working.

The incentive given to businesses would be based on the employees' withholdings, over one tax year, according to the NJEDA.

New Jersey began promoting NJ RISE on Monday with billboards at the 39th St. entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel, on the West Side Highway at West 155th Street, and on the Cross Bronx Expressway.

Additional billboards are on their way, for New York and the northern segment of New Jersey. The marketing campaign will also include social media ads and taxi top banners.

“In addition to saving time and money for commuters, NJ RISE will bolster the state’s tax revenue, increase economic activity, and grow a stronger and fairer economy for New Jersey’s commuters and families,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan.

Interested parties can visit this page to learn more and apply.

