Is NJ really a bad place for driving? 2025 report ranks all 50 states
⚫ A new analysis looks at 31 indicators to determine the best states of driving
⚫ New Jersey is nowhere near the top
⚫ Rural, less populated states rank higher
You may declare this every day on your way to and from work: it sucks to drive in New Jersey.
An analysis released on Tuesday confirms your beliefs, ranking New Jersey among the bottom half of states for driving.
The 2025 report doesn't solely rate individual drivers; it's also focused on the conditions that determine a positive commute.
WalletHub compared all 50 states across dozens of key indicators — everything from average gas prices and car-wash access, to the quality of the roads.
Those indicators were split across four broad categories; cost and ownership; traffic and infrastructure; safety; and access to vehicles and maintenance.
According to WalletHub, congestion cost the average U.S. driver $771 in 2024, thanks to about 43 hours spent stuck in traffic.
“Owning a car can really squeeze your wallet if you’re not in the right location," said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst. "On top of having pricey gas, maintenance and insurance expenses, some states can hurt you even more financially with excessive traffic congestion, which wastes both your fuel and your productivity."
In the end, it appears the best states to drive in are the ones that are relatively rural, with smaller populations, a low cost of living, and safe motorists, Lupo said. That description likely doesn't scream "New Jersey" for you.
Best and worst states for drivers (WalletHub)
No. 1 is the best state for driving, according to WalletHub.
1. Kansas
2. Idaho
3. Indiana
4. Iowa
5. Oklahoma
6. Alabama
7. North Carolina
8. Ohio
9. Texas
10. Tennessee
11. Georgia
12. Minnesota
13. North Dakota
14. Florida
15. Nebraska
16. Illinois
17. West Virginia
18. South Carolina
19. Arkansas
20. South Dakota
21. New York
22. Connecticut
23. Mississippi
24. Vermont
25. Rhode Island
26. Arizona
27. Virginia
28. New Jersey
29. New Mexico
30. Kentucky
31. Oregon
32. Wisconsin
33. Maine
34. Michigan
35. Louisiana
36. Pennsylvania
37. Utah
38. Wyoming
39. Alaska
40. Maryland
41. Missouri
42. Nevada
43. Delaware
44. Massachusetts
45. California
46. Colorado
47. New Hampshire
48. Montana
49. Washington
50. Hawaii
New Jersey's ranking
New Jersey ranks at No. 28 among the states in the WalletHub analysis.
According to the report, the Garden State posts one of the worst rates of rush-hour traffic congestion. New Jersey gets points, though, for its rate of car washes.
New Jersey had its best showing in the category of safety, ranking fifth among the 50 states.
New Jersey ranked 48th for traffic infrastructure.
