⚫ A new analysis looks at 31 indicators to determine the best states of driving

⚫ New Jersey is nowhere near the top

⚫ Rural, less populated states rank higher

You may declare this every day on your way to and from work: it sucks to drive in New Jersey.

An analysis released on Tuesday confirms your beliefs, ranking New Jersey among the bottom half of states for driving.

The 2025 report doesn't solely rate individual drivers; it's also focused on the conditions that determine a positive commute.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across dozens of key indicators — everything from average gas prices and car-wash access, to the quality of the roads.

Those indicators were split across four broad categories; cost and ownership; traffic and infrastructure; safety; and access to vehicles and maintenance.

According to WalletHub, congestion cost the average U.S. driver $771 in 2024, thanks to about 43 hours spent stuck in traffic.

“Owning a car can really squeeze your wallet if you’re not in the right location," said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst. "On top of having pricey gas, maintenance and insurance expenses, some states can hurt you even more financially with excessive traffic congestion, which wastes both your fuel and your productivity."

In the end, it appears the best states to drive in are the ones that are relatively rural, with smaller populations, a low cost of living, and safe motorists, Lupo said. That description likely doesn't scream "New Jersey" for you.

Best and worst states for drivers (WalletHub)

No. 1 is the best state for driving, according to WalletHub.

1. Kansas

2. Idaho

3. Indiana

4. Iowa

5. Oklahoma

6. Alabama

7. North Carolina

8. Ohio

9. Texas

10. Tennessee

11. Georgia

12. Minnesota

13. North Dakota

14. Florida

15. Nebraska

16. Illinois

17. West Virginia

18. South Carolina

19. Arkansas

20. South Dakota

21. New York

22. Connecticut

23. Mississippi

24. Vermont

25. Rhode Island

26. Arizona

27. Virginia

28. New Jersey

29. New Mexico

30. Kentucky

31. Oregon

32. Wisconsin

33. Maine

34. Michigan

35. Louisiana

36. Pennsylvania

37. Utah

38. Wyoming

39. Alaska

40. Maryland

41. Missouri

42. Nevada

43. Delaware

44. Massachusetts

45. California

46. Colorado

47. New Hampshire

48. Montana

49. Washington

50. Hawaii

New Jersey's ranking

New Jersey ranks at No. 28 among the states in the WalletHub analysis.

According to the report, the Garden State posts one of the worst rates of rush-hour traffic congestion. New Jersey gets points, though, for its rate of car washes.

New Jersey had its best showing in the category of safety, ranking fifth among the 50 states.

New Jersey ranked 48th for traffic infrastructure.

