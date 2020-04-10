NJ landmarks and firetrucks light up to honor healthcare workers

(Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media NJ)

Toms River first responders on Thursday night gave a noisy salute to the Community Medical Center staff who are treating COVID-19 patients.

The salute comes on a night when more than 350 landmarks and buildings were lit up in blue in support of healthcare workers, including One World Trade Center, the Empire State Building and the Prudential Center in Newark.

Filed Under: COVID-19 Coronavirus, Ocean County, Toms River
Categories: Health & Wellness, New Jersey News
