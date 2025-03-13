NJ lab owner from NY admits sneaking into and trashing competitor’s lab

🔴 Man admits trashing rival NJ lab

🔴 Posed as tech to gain access

🔴 Same CEO reached $13M fraud settlement

A 33-year-old New York man who ran an embattled laboratory in Union County has admitted to tricking a competitor and destroying and stealing equipment from a lab in Millburn.

Eric Leykin, of Brooklyn, was owner and chief executive officer of RDx Bioscience in Kenilworth.

Last year, Leykin and RDx agreed to a $10 million federal settlement and another $3 million to the state to resolve allegations involving illegal kickbacks and medically unnecessary lab testing.

Now, Leykin has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for an incident in which he impersonated a technician to enter a competitor’s lab.

RDx Bioscience (Google Maps Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) RDx Bioscience (Google Maps Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Leykin bought a prepaid mobile phone, used to call and arrange a maintenance visit on July 1, 2022, at the victim lab, U.S. Attorney John Giordano said.

He arrived posing as a vendor technician and then destroyed and stole equipment, officials said.

Kenilworth, Millburn (Google Maps Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Kenilworth, Millburn (Google Maps Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Among the actions he took, as described in his indictment:

▪️ Unplugging a backup generator

▪️ Removing at least four hard drives from servers, connected to a system that stored patient personally identifying information

▪️ Removing hard drives of at least three other computers, wrecking them

▪️ Cutting wiring inside the building, including to a surveillance system

▪️ Significant damage to other lab equipment.

Sentencing was set for July 22 in Newark federal court.

Leykin will face up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of either $250,000 or twice the gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest.

