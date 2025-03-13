NJ lab owner from NY admits sneaking into and trashing competitor’s lab
A 33-year-old New York man who ran an embattled laboratory in Union County has admitted to tricking a competitor and destroying and stealing equipment from a lab in Millburn.
Eric Leykin, of Brooklyn, was owner and chief executive officer of RDx Bioscience in Kenilworth.
Last year, Leykin and RDx agreed to a $10 million federal settlement and another $3 million to the state to resolve allegations involving illegal kickbacks and medically unnecessary lab testing.
Now, Leykin has pleaded guilty to wire fraud for an incident in which he impersonated a technician to enter a competitor’s lab.
Leykin bought a prepaid mobile phone, used to call and arrange a maintenance visit on July 1, 2022, at the victim lab, U.S. Attorney John Giordano said.
He arrived posing as a vendor technician and then destroyed and stole equipment, officials said.
Among the actions he took, as described in his indictment:
▪️ Unplugging a backup generator
▪️ Removing at least four hard drives from servers, connected to a system that stored patient personally identifying information
▪️ Removing hard drives of at least three other computers, wrecking them
▪️ Cutting wiring inside the building, including to a surveillance system
▪️ Significant damage to other lab equipment.
Sentencing was set for July 22 in Newark federal court.
Leykin will face up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of either $250,000 or twice the gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest.
