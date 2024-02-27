NJ kidnapper wanted on immigration charges — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

As state lawmakers consider new legislation to protect libraries and their staffs from possible book bans, a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll suggests most New Jerseyans worry that such bans could end up impacting the education of children across the state.

According to the poll results released on Monday, 58% of adults are more concerned that schools may ban books and censor topics that are educationally important, compared to 35% who say they are more concerned that schools may teach books and topics that students or their parents feel are inappropriate.

NJ corrections officer admits to civil rights violations of inmates

A corrections officer has admitted to failing to stop brutal beatings of inmates at a South Jersey prison, which involved at least one other corrections officer.

Joshua Hand on Monday pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to depriving two inmates of their civil rights — specifically, the right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment.

The 34-year-old Millville resident was formerly an officer at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg.

Dolphin found stranded in North Wildwood 2/26/24

NORTH WILDWOOD — The third dolphin in the past 10 days to strand themselves on a New Jersey beach was found Sunday.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center reports the adult common dolphin was found at 16th Avenue Beach in North Wildwood. The male's body was moderately decomposed with light scavenging around the head.

It is the fifth stranded dolphin this year.

Bradley Beach police Chief Leonard Guida

BRADLEY BEACH — The police chief of this Jersey Shore town is resigning from his position that pays $202,500 after videos of a tense confrontation were published in media reports last week.

Bradley Beach police Chief Leonard Guida is resigning effective March 1, according to Mayor Larry Fox. The mayor said in a statement on the borough website that his resignation comes six months earlier than expected.

Police in Edison have issued an urgent alert regarding a door-to-door energy scam.

Police in Edison have issued an urgent alert regarding a door-to-door energy scam.

According to the alert, individuals claiming to represent a third party energy provider "approached residents, soliciting personal and billing information, including credit card details, under the guise of providing energy-saving benefits."

