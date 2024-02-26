Police warn of door-to-door energy scam in New Jersey
❗ Edison Police are warning against a door-to-door energy scam
❗ Several residents were approached over the weekend
❗ Residents urged to contact police if someone shows up at their door
Police in Edison have issued an urgent alert regarding a door-to-door energy scam.
According to the alert, individuals claiming to represent a third party energy provider "approached residents, soliciting personal and billing information, including credit card details, under the guise of providing energy-saving benefits."
Police identified the company being represented as "Arcadia," and called the incident concerning.
"It's crucial to be aware that Arcadia is not affiliated with PSEG or any legitimate energy provider," police said, "Reports indicate that this is a scam aimed at transferring PSEG accounts to Arcadia."
Police urged resident not to provide any personal or billing details, and "contact PSEG directly to verify the legitimacy of any energy-related offers or programs."
Arcadia has not responded to a request for comment about the alert issued by Edison Police.
On their website, Arcadia claims to offer their customers discounts by connecting them to "a local solar farm."
"Arcadia securely connects to your utility account so that we can calculate the maximum solar credits we can assign to you," the company claims, "Those savings are automatically applied to your bill."
However, it appears that those discounts are only provided when a local solar farm is operational.
According to company data, Arcadia's community solar program "spans across 15 states from coast to coast, connecting over 223K subscribers to active or planned solar projects."
