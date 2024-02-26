👮‍♂️ Police chief is stepping down six months early

👮‍♂️ Sergeant said "drunk" chief was interfering with crash scene

👮‍♂️ Council members raise questions of transparency, accountability

BRADLEY BEACH — The police chief of this Jersey Shore town is resigning from his position that pays $202,500 after videos of a tense confrontation were published in media reports last week.

Bradley Beach police Chief Leonard Guida is resigning effective March 1, according to Mayor Larry Fox. The mayor said in a statement on the borough website that his resignation comes six months earlier than expected.

"As many of you know, there has been an ongoing investigation conducted by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Their report is complete, and actions have been taken based upon the recommendations," said Fox. "I appreciate the concerns raised by many of you and I take them very seriously."

Guida had served the borough for over 40 years, according to Fox. Captain James Arnold, who has been leading the department since Guida was suspended in early December, will take up the chief's responsibilities.

"Drunk" chief caught on video

Guida's resignation comes just days after police bodycam footage of a Nov. 9, 2023 incident was published in New Jersey media reports. The videos were first obtained and published by TAPinto Asbury Park.

The chief showed up in plain clothes at the scene of a suspected DWI crash and repeatedly tried to speak with Sgt. Will Major. Guida was stumbling over his words and scolding Major until the sergeant pushed him onto the hood of a police vehicle.

"Drunk again," said Major.

Guida was then put on paid leave while the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office conducted an administrative investigation.

The MCPO sent their report to Mayor Fox.

Questions of transparency, accountability

However, Council President Jane DeNoble said the mayor has ignored their requests to see the report. She said Fox was "usurping" council's authority.

Councilman Al Gubitosi said in a statement to TAPinto Asbury Park that the mayor had "gone rogue."

"He received the Prosecutor’s report over a month ago and has still not shared it with the Council. He has decided disciplinary action, without engaging the Council. And now, Mayor Fox has made a public announcement, without informing the Council," Gubitosi said.

The next borough meeting is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Video of the confrontation is below (Warning: includes profanity).

