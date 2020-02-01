NJ judge sentences deadly babysitter to life in prison
JERSEY CITY — If he survives, a city man will be a nonagenarian by the time he is eligible for parole after a judge sentenced him Friday in the 2018 killing of a baby boy.
Andrew Howard-French, 29, was convicted by a Hudson County jury in October in the murder of 23-month-old Bryce Sparrow.
Prosecutors say the babysitter beat the child, resulting in multiple fatal blunt-force injuries in July 2018.
Superior Court Judge Patrick Arre handed down the life sentence for murder along with a back-to-back five years for endangering an injured victim and a concurrent 10 years for child endangerment.
Howard-French will be eligible for parole after more than 63 years behind bars.
