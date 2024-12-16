NJ is on its way to getting ‘dignified homes’ for veterans

🏠 Addresses veteran homelessness

Ocean County has captured the attention of a national foundation aimed at supporting veterans.

One of Tunnel to Towers Foundation's missions is to eradicate veteran homelessness, and come 2025, big changes will be happening in Bayville through its Homeless Veteran Program.

"We found that Bayville, Berkeley Township as a whole, has been very receptive to what we are proposing. We feel that Bayville is a good opportunity to advance our program and, more importantly, help our veterans that have been left behind, bring them in into a place where they can call home and begin their process of recovery and reintegration into society," Director of Construction Luis Menendez for the Homeless Veteran Program said to New Jersey 101.5.

Efforts for the Route 9 site around Sloop Creek Road are well under way, according to Menendez. "So our goal is to be by the beginning of the year, to have a complete set of construction documents that we can approach the jurisdiction for a permit. So our goal is to be able to be under construction come springtime," he said. They then anticipate construction to be complete near the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.

A 100-unit apartment complex and 24 comfort homes will be offered with their own kitchen and bathroom. Tenants will have access to a fitness center, a day room for day activities, conference space, service needs, workforce facility, clothing store for job readiness a space for psychological evaluation and support and more.

Bayville veteran homes 2 Credit: Tunnel to Towers Foundation

"We've undertaken this task of providing dignified homes for those individuals to find their way and reintegrate back into society. So our program provides services to deal with dealing with the federal government, trying to figure out your benefits, what you've earned, what you deserve, how to acquire those or obtain those services through the VA and other agencies," Menendez said.

Veterans will face no time limit for their stay, though the foundation would like to see them reintegrate back into society at some point.

The inquiry form for the program's full list of services can be found here to fill out for yourself or on behalf of a veteran.

Part of a larger effort

The foundation has been able to break ground on similar housing options throughout the country, including in Houston, Detroit, Memphis, Denver and more. To date, they say their program has transformed the lives of more than 5,000 veterans.

