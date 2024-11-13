⚫Homeless veterans plan announced this week

New Jersey’s Bringing Veterans Home initiative was announced this Veterans Day, made possible by state and federal funds.

Using more than $30 million, the state’s goal is to get stable housing for over 1,000 homeless veterans in two years. The state will collaborate with veteran service organizations to make it possible.

“New Jersey veterans deserve our utmost respect and support—after serving our country, they should never worry about where they will sleep at night. My Administration is proud to partner with our veteran service organizations to invest in the fight against veteran homelessness and ensure that it will be rare and brief in New Jersey,” Governor Phil Murphy said in the release.

Additional diversion, rapid rehousing, emergency sheltering, street outreach and permanent housing voucher programs will boost the current support in place to meet the demand, ensuring efforts can be accomplished in the desired two-year span. Six regional hubs will also be set up to help with case coordination across Continuums-of-Care and county lines.

“Through this initiative, we're not just setting ambitious goals – we're providing the resources, coordination, and accountability needed to achieve them," Office of Homelessness Prevention Director Michael Callahan said in the release.

Those who classify as a veteran through state and federal definitions, National Guard members and service members are eligible for the assistance.

Self-referrals will be possible by early 2025 through applying with the initiative’s web referral form, by calling NJ 211’s homelessness hotline or by heading to a homelessness services provider associated with the nation’s Department of Veterans Affairs, DMAVA, DCA or the state’s Continuums-of-Care. Outreach teams will also get involved.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs are spearheading the Bringing Veterans Home initiative.

