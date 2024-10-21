NJ hunter receives numerous gruesome death threats

Last week was the opening of the bear hunt in New Jersey. Monday through Wednesday was for bow and arrow and Thursday through Saturday was for bow and arrow and muzzleloader rifles.

On Tuesday, Brian Melvin harvested a record-setting black bear in Kinnelon, Morris County. The bear was taken down with a compound bow and weighed an incredible 770 pounds.

He said it was the smartest animal he's ever chased and he's been following him for three years.

That is quite an accomplishment for a hunter, especially one using a bow and arrow. Well, it didn't take long for the haters to come at him hard according to the New York Post.

They tracked him down on social media and even got ahold of his phone number.

According to Melvin's statements to the Post, "I have received various messages and calls telling me how bad of a person I am and that they hope the next bear kills me,” he said. “They hope another hunter mistakes me as a bear and shoots me. And people telling me they are going to string me up and gut me like the bear.”

What he did was perfectly legal, and many believe absolutely necessary for public safety and even the health of the overall bear population. Mother Nature is a far more cruel executioner than a responsible licensed hunter.

We have had several black bear attacks on humans and dogs in New Jersey in just the last few years.

A woman in Lafayette, Sussex County, was attacked at her mailbox in May of 2022. This past May one dog was killed and another injured in two separate bear attacks in Sparta.

Then there was the tragic mauling death of a hiker in West Milford in 2014.

There is a logical and humane reason for the bear hunt in New Jersey, whether or not you agree with it. Brian Melvin's comments to the Post summed it up perfectly.

“I am a staunch advocate for the freedom of speech, and everyone has the right to voice their opinion. Although wishing harm on a person because one doesn’t agree with a legal action that was taken seems a bit contradictory of their views,” he said. “I would urge people to do a little research and educate themselves before passing judgment. We can all learn from each other.”

Doesn't sound like the kind of guy that should be shot and gutted like a bear, does it?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

