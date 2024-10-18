Famous South Jersey restaurant chain opening its 25th location

If you have never heard of PJ Whelihan's, you probably don't live in South Jersey or Philadelphia. I've been to several of their locations and while each one is a little different, they're all awesome.

It's a sports bar atmosphere that's also very family-friendly with great food.

Well, they are adding one more location to make it 25 in the Delaware Valley.

Headquartered in Westmont, New Jersey, the PJW Restaurant Group was founded in 1983 by Bob and Donna Platzer and includes their notable PJ Whelihan’s pub and restaurant famous for wings; The Chophouse, a modern and upscale steak and seafood restaurant; Treno Pizza Bar, a casual Italian eatery serving delicious authentic fare in a relaxed atmosphere along with some other great local eateries in the South Jersey area.

They are opening their 6th New Jersey location in Deptford, at 2000 Clements Bridge Road in the Deptford Landing Shopping Center. This marks PJ Whelihan's first New Jersey opening in nearly twenty years.

Along with their great food, they offer a drink lineup that features specialty cocktails and local craft beers, including NJ favorites like Bonesaw Brewing and Tonewood Brewing, as well as the signature PJW Copper Lager from Victory Brewing in Philadelphia.

With the grand opening arriving just in time for the heart of the football season, PJ Whelihan's is ready to become the go-to spot for sports fans. Guests will find PJ Whelihan's offers an unmatched experience to catch every big play with key sports packages and over 50 high-definition TVs.

My family loves their wings, and I love their burgers. Their meals are pretty good too. I usually go for the crab cake platter. We go to their Maple Shade and Medford Lakes locations often and I'm looking forward to checking out the new PJ's now open in Deptford.

