Unique historic classic event in beautiful Far Hills this weekend

You may have never heard of this event, but it's been around for over a hundred years and beyond.

It's the Far Hills Race Meeting this Saturday, October 19th, in beautiful Far Hills, which is in the northwestern hills of Somerset County.

It's considered one of the premier social events of the year in the tri-state area, it is attended by as many as 75,000 people every year.

Groups of visitors create unique and often extravagant fall picnic areas, complete with beautiful floral centerpieces, ice carvings, hay-bale seating, and culinary feasts.

For many visitors, the Race Meeting is a tradition and a reunion of family and friends.

You may want to start your own tradition and attend this year.

The Far Hills Races is a steeplechase horserace held annually in Far Hills, New Jersey.

The October 2021 event was the 100th running and race day purses can equal up to or more than $1,000,000, with six races offering the highest purses on the National Steeplechase Association circuit.

The Far Hills Race Meeting traces its origins to the Essex Hunt, a fox-hunting event founded in Montclair, NJ, in 1870.

In 1913, the organizers of the Essex Hunt incorporated the Essex Fox Hounds.

They moved to their current location in Far Hills in 1916.

The event is open to the public and you can purchase tickets here.

There will be food trucks and adult beverages for those over 21.

The Far Hills Race has a long history of raising money for charitable organizations.

Since the 1950s, race proceeds of those attending the event and corporate sponsors have gone to fund the Steeplechase Cancer Center at the Somerset Medical Center, raising more than $17 million through 2009.

For more of the history of the event and what it's all about, check out their website.

In 2007, The Far Hills Race Meeting Association committed a portion of proceeds from its annual day of racing to the New York Heroes Fund, established to benefit emergency workers and victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks at the World Trade Center.

This is a truly unique event that should be on every Jersey resident's bucket list.

