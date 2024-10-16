Of course, not all drivers in New Jersey are mean-spirited and inconsiderate, but there seems to be a growing number of them.

We all know that we're busy people in a crowded state. We are the only state in which every county is considered urban.

So sure, space it tight. We all have to deal with it. Where is the empathy?

This week I was behind a Jeep and a car was trying to get onto the roadway and turn left. They just needed to sneak out in between the passing cars and go the opposite way that we were traveling.

I lightly applied my brakes assuming the Jeep ahead of me would do the same to give just a little breathing room to the car coming onto the road. It was afternoon rush hour and there were plenty of cars on the road and little time to get out of that development.

No, that Jeep continued at full speed nearly hitting that car.

When the car made it onto the road, he fishtailed a little from the fear and extra speed he had to use to avoid being hit. The Jeep just wanted to scare him and let him know he wasn't giving any ground.

Come on! We've all been in a situation where we had to fit into a tight spot in traffic.

Can we have a little empathy for other drivers? Did that guy's ego get a boost by scaring the other driver and almost hitting him? It's ridiculous and just not necessary.

As it turns out we are not the worst in the country.

We don't even make the top 15 states of the worst drivers in the United States. It turns out Hawaii is the worst. I guess driving in paradise is no picnic.

Oregon, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Alaska round out the top five.

Wherever we rank on that list, as a lot of our phony politicians like to say, "New Jersey we can do better."

Drive safely, New Jersey and try to be a little more considerate of each other.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

