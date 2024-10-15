A warning to NJ residents planning travel to Italy in 2025

Italy happens to rank as one of the top three places for New Jersey travelers in 2025. So, if you're one of these folks, you should be aware that prices are going to increase substantially next year.

2025 will be a Jubilee year in Rome and Vatican City.

Celebrated every 25 years, Jubilee is expected to draw millions of pilgrims from around the world for this cultural and spiritual event.

Many people from our area fly into Rome, even if it is not their final Italian destination.

According to data from InsureMyTrip, you can expect their trips to Italy in 2025 to be far more expensive than in previous years.

Overall, it is good to know that the average cost of a trip to Italy in 2025 is $9,770 – a 28.6% increase compared to 2024’s average of $7,596 and a 32.7% rise from 2023 when the average trip cost was $7,366.

Airfare is expected to be higher than normal, especially flying into Rome. Other major airports in Italy, such as Milan or Florence, may not be as affected.

Cost isn’t the only thing travelers need to consider when planning an Italian vacation in 2025 – there will be increased crowds, new restrictions and security changes.

So, here are a few tips to help you get the most out of your European adventure.

✈️ BOOK EARLY FOR THE BEST RATES

✈️ PLAN YOUR VISIT AWAY FROM MAJOR EVENTS

✈️ PREPARE FOR CROWDS AND EXTENDED WAIT TIMES

✈️ STAY INFORMED ABOUT LOCAL RULES AND RESTRICTIONS

✈️ BUY TRAVEL INSURANCE

With trip costs rising, travel insurance might be a better idea than ever before, especially if you are traveling to Italy next year.

It might be wise to get a policy that covers trip cancellations, delays, medical emergencies, and other unforeseen events.

Given the large crowds and potential for disruptions, insurance would ensure that your trip investment is protected in the event of unexpected issues.

And, having traveled to Italy many times, any year you should expect the unexpected. If you're planning to go, plan your trip carefully and Buon Viaggio!

