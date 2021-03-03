A South Jersey chain the rest of the state doesn’t know

If you live in Burlington, Camden or Gloucester counties, you've probably been to a PJ Whelihan's Pub & Restaurant. There are five near me in South Jersey and about a dozen more in suburban Philadelphia and Southeastern PA. It's a casual eatery with a pretty good sports bar feel and very casual, friendly atmosphere. It's just another slice of the cultural and geographic divide that occurs in our state from food, language, rooting interests, beach preferences and pronunciations. If you live in Central and North Jersey and you find yourself in South Jersey looking for a casual, friendly place to eat and drink, PJ's (as it's known locally) will do just fine.

Jersey Mike's Sub's used to be one of those strictly regional Jersey franchises until they went national and then global a few years ago. An "Italian hot dog" is something you'll only find in a slice of Central/North Jersey. A tomato pie is generally a Trenton/Mercer County thing, but now plenty of other places offer them too. If you want a Boost slushie or just the plain drink, you'll have to travel to Burlington County for anyone to know what you're talking about. New Jersey may be a small state, area wise, but we pack a few states worth of cultures into one little package.

