A woman is on death row. The warden come by the night of the execution and asks, “What do you want for your last meal?”

Woman thinks, then says, “I don’t know, what do YOU want?”

Forgive the sexism. It’s an old joke and men can be just as wishy washy when a couple is trying to figure out what to eat.

What if you didn’t have to be on the same page?

If you love great food but hate making tough decisions, a place called Wonder is bringing its unique dining experience to Monmouth County. It’s an innovative dining concept. A takeout and delivery service that lets you mix and match meals from some of the best chefs and restaurants, all in one order.

So let’s say your kid home from college is looking for a gourmet pizza, but you are craving a steak from Bobby Flay. Meanwhile your wife wants some tangy barbecue from Tejas.

Wonder not only lets you choose all three on one simple order, they work some kind of crazy magic to make sure it’s all perfectly timed and arrives fresh.

Wonder is opening in Middletown at the Middletown Plaza shopping center on March 27.

Locations are also planned in Brick, Shrewsbury and Toms River later this spring. They’re already established in other parts of New Jersey like Westfield, Hoboken, Springfield, Midland Park, Cresskill, Ledgewood, Teterboro, Livingston, New Providence, Randolph and Green Brook.

When the Middletown location opens on March 27 these are some of the restaurants you’ll be able to order from through Wonder. Places like Detroit Brick Pizza Co., Royal Greens, Hanu Poke, Di Fara Pizza, Bellies, Bobby Flay Steak, The Mainstay by Marc Murphy, Walnut Lane, Wing Trip, Alanza Pizza, Room for Dessert, Alanza, Limesalt, Tejas Barbecue, Fred's Meat & Bread, Yasas by Michael Symon, Streetbird by Marcus Samuelsson, and Burger Baby.

“We're excited to be expanding our footprint in New Jersey and bringing Wonder to Middletown," spokesman Daniel Shlossman said. "The community has welcomed us with open arms, and we're eager to continue our goal of bringing more people more flexibility around mealtime and the ability to order from multiple restaurants in a single order."

Find their site for a closer look at this hot new dining concept.

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈