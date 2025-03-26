NJ hospitals can stop asking babies if they’re gay or trans

👶 New Jersey law forced hospitals to ask parents if their newborns were gay

👶 Rules now make exceptions for infants

👶 It's so ridiculous some people thought it was fake, state lawmaker says

Nurses at New Jersey hospitals no longer have to ask new parents about the sexual orientation or gender identity of their babies.

On Tuesday, the state Department of Health handed down new guidance making exceptions for infants and babies.

Hospitals must now collect sexual orientation and/or gender identity (SOGI) information from patients except for when it's "not clinically appropriate" including for newborns and infants.

"It's just beyond the pale insane that we even had to get clarification that you don't have to ask newborn babies whether or not they're transsexual, bisexual, or self-identifying," Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi, R-Bergen, said.

It's not fake

Schepisi first brought attention to the policy earlier this month.

The "Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Questionnaire" form at an Inspira Health hospital was specifically geared toward newborns. It asked parents if they identified their baby as transgender, gender queer, and lesbian or gay.

Hospital officials said they were just following state law.

It was so crazy that many people said it was fake, she said.

The Republican said on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show that it's a prime example of how "ultra-cautious" lawmakers in the Garden State have to be when passing legislation.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet