NJ hospital guard charged with stealing tens of thousands from patients

SECAUCUS — A hospital security guard has been charged with stealing from patients, including one who was fighting to survive COVID-19.

Danny Rivera, 40, stole more than $500 in cash and $20,000 worth of jewelry in three separate incidents on April 28, May 29 and July 15, police said.

The items had been stored by the patients in a hospital safe that Rivera had access to, the Jersey Journal reported, citing a criminal complaint.

The Jersey City resident was charged with three counts of theft and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon and was being held at the Hudson County Correctional Center.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether Rivera had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: