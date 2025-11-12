🔴 New bill would require all New Jersey counties to offer free property fraud alerts.

🔴 Currently, only about half of NJ counties provide these free services.

🔴 Homeowners could get instant notifications if someone tries to tamper with their property title.

New Jersey lawmakers want to make it easier than ever to protect your home against fraud — for free.

"Our biggest investment, for most of us in life, is our home. And the last thing you need is to be tied up in a fight as to who really owns your home," said Sen. Robert Singer, R-Ocean.

His recently introduced bill (S4751) would require each county to create a property fraud alert service.

Get our free mobile app

A simple tool to stop home title theft

Singer said he was inspired after he saw advertisements on television for paid services that offer title insurance and title protection.

However, these services are already offered for free by several county clerk offices in New Jersey, like Ocean and Monmouth counties.

In those two counties, and others, homeowners can register online for property fraud alerts. Then, if anyone tries to mess with their title, the homeowner will immediately receive a notification.

(Sen. Robert Singer via Facebook/Canva) (Sen. Robert Singer via Facebook/Canva) loading...

Not every New Jersey county offers free property fraud alerts

But not all 21 counties in New Jersey offer these services. That's where Singer's bill comes in, to expand them to every county by law.

"These are the kind of things, people say, 'Where do my tax dollars go?' To protect you from fraud. A simple thing, a good thing being done in Monmouth and Ocean counties, and it should be statewide," Singer said.

Check if your county offers property fraud alerts

Nearly half of New Jersey's counties offer a property fraud alert program. Check if your county is on the list, then click the county for more information.

🔴 Atlantic County

🔴 Burlington County

🔴 Mercer County

🔴 Middlesex County

🔴 Monmouth County

🔴 Morris County

🔴 Ocean County

🔴 Passaic County

🔴 Union County

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey home price increases in 2024 by county The New Jersey real estate market continues to chug along. Below is a county-by-county breakdown of median home prices and how they much they jumped in 2024. Many counties saw double-digit increases in home values, according to the data from New Jersey Realtors from November 2023 to November 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman