Miracle, Mules & More: Holiday-themed pop-up bars lighting up Garden State nights
🎄Festive pop-up bars across New Jersey offer holiday-themed cocktails
🎄 You'll find top locations from Cape May to Clifton
🎄 Signature drinks range from Christmapolitan and Snowball Old Fashioned to Mrs. Claus’ Lemon Drop Martini and the Jack Frosty
A great way to get into the holiday spirit is to enjoy a spirit of some sorts at one of the many pop-up Christmas-themed bars around the Garden State.
Here are some of the best seasonal pop-up bars in New Jersey.
Harry’s Jingle Bar
Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille, 1025 Beach Avenue, Cape May
Thursday: 2PM – 9PM
Friday: 12PM – 11PM
Saturday: 11AM – 11PM
Sunday: 11AM – 8PM
Open through Dec. 31(except Christmas Day), Harry’s Jingle Bar includes cool Christmas cocktails like Blue Christmas, Mistletoe Margarita, Snowflake Eggnog,
Claus-mopolitan, Smoked Fig Old Fashion, and Holiday Mule
Each cocktail is garnished with special holiday touches, perfect for photo ops.
Miracle at Avenue
23 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch
Open Thurs-Sun until Dec. 28.
The rooftop at Miracle transforms into Miracle, an over-the-top holiday pop-up experience. It’s a winter wonderland filled with dazzling décor and lights, and most importantly, seasonally inspired cocktails.
Cocktails include:
Christmapolitan – vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist
Snowball Old Fashioned – rye whiskey, gingerbread, aromatic and wormwood bitters, orange essence
Koala LaLaLa – blanco tequila, dry vermouth, apple liqueur, tamarind, lemono, eucalyptus bitters, mint, soda
Cheery Cheery Chocosaurus – brandy, Italian sweet vermouth, dark crème de cacao, blackberry liqueur, tart cherry and chocolate bitters, brandied cherries
Blitzen Barrel – cream cherry, mead, Scotch, PX cherry, sesame
Run Run Reindeer – mulled wine reduction, prosecco, lemon, aromatic bitters
Rudolph’s Replacement – vodka, coffee liqueur, white crème de cacao, orange curacao, chai, almond milk, aromatic bitters (contains nuts)
Miracle Mouse – bourbon, French sweet vermouth, pamplemousse liqueur, vanilla liqueur, strawberry, grapefruit, orange acid
Jingle Balls Nog – cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla, nutmeg
Coconut Hot Chocolate – aged Jamaican rum, amaretto, chocolate, hazelnut and coconut, coconut whipped cream, cacao dust
Miracle Bar at iPlay America
110 Schanck Road, Freehold
Open through Jan. 1, this Christmas-themed pop-up bar features 12 holiday-themed cocktails, floor-to-ceiling holiday décor, and is bursting with holiday joy.
Some cocktails include:
Stocking Stuffer – Bourbon, Pedro Ximenez sherry, amaro, cinnamon syrup, iced “hot” chocolate, aromatic bitters, marshmallow
Crooked Antler – Brandy, ruby port, vanilla liqueur, hazelnut liqueur, chestnut orgeat, lapsang tea, acid-adjusted orange, aromatic bitters, nutmeg, peated and whiskey spritz
Santa Slide – Whiskey liqueur, cream sherry, dark crème de cacao, dry orange curacao, caramelized orange, cream, mole bitters, orange-chocolate
Hot Buttered Rum – served hot, aged Jamaican rum, velvet falernum, spiced butter, oak milk, nutmeg.
Sinner’s Christmas Experience
20 Inlet Drive, Point Pleasant Beach
Open thru Jan. 4, this pop-up bar features 13 seasonal cocktails for just $18 each.
Some include:
A White Christmas Cosmo – vodka with white cranberry and citrus
Rudolph’s Rosemary Fizz – a gin fizz made with grapefruit juice, orange blossom, and St. Germain
Mistletoe Mule – rum, ginger beer, cranberry and lime juice
The Tipsy Grinch – this white rum cocktail is bursting with melon and lime
Gingerbread Martini – this looks like a cookie in a glass with vodka, sweet cream, and spicy gingerbread
The Nutcracker – Santa’s nightcap is made with kahlua, amaretto, and milk
Parkside Tavern Miracle Pop-Up
9 Speedwell Ave, Morristown
Enjoy these festive Christmas cocktails:
Candy Cane Lane – white rum, vanilla liqueur, dark creme de cacao, minty amaro, candy cane, soy milk
Dancing Sugarplums – gin, limoncello, plum wine, plum milk syrup, lemon, tiki bitters, nutmeg
The Krampus - reposado tequila, olosoro sherry, allspice dram, mezcal, ginger, hibiscus, lime, hellfire bitters
Nice and Naughty shots – (Nice) – brandy, strawberry and grapefruit, (Naughty) – tequila habanero, ginger and hibiscus
A Silk City Story
Silk City Distillery, 321 River Rd # 5, Clifton
Open through January 11, A Silk City Story is an intimate holiday cocktail pop-up bar located inside the Silk City Distillery.
Themed after the legendary movie, “A Christmas Story,” this pop-up is complete with décor, merchandise, and cocktails.
The drinks all come in festive cups as well.
Keenan’s Irish Pub – Gingerbread Grille
113 Olde New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood
The Gingerbread Grille returns for the 2025 season with festive lights, holiday décor, a cozy Christmas vibe and cocktails that include Mrs. Claus’ Lemon Drop Martini, the Merry Mule, Peppermint Chocolate Martini, The Grinch Punch, S'mores White Russian, and their signature Jack Frosty (vodka, blue curacao, triple sec, and pineapple juice with a sugar rim).
Also enjoy holiday-themed pop-up bars at the following locations:
Miracle on George Street (at Catherine Lombardi/Stage Left Steak, 3 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick)
Miracle on Mercer (at Franklin Social, 292 Barrow Street, Jersey City)
Miracle on Centre (at Cowan’s Public, 229 Centre Street, Nutley)
Miracle on Bloomfield (at Parkside Social, 706 Bloomfield Ave., Verona)
Happy holidays!
