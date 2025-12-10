🎄Festive pop-up bars across New Jersey offer holiday-themed cocktails

🎄 You'll find top locations from Cape May to Clifton

🎄 Signature drinks range from Christmapolitan and Snowball Old Fashioned to Mrs. Claus’ Lemon Drop Martini and the Jack Frosty

A great way to get into the holiday spirit is to enjoy a spirit of some sorts at one of the many pop-up Christmas-themed bars around the Garden State.

Here are some of the best seasonal pop-up bars in New Jersey.

Harry's Jingle Bar (Harry's) Harry's Jingle Bar (Harry's) loading...

Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille, 1025 Beach Avenue, Cape May

Thursday: 2PM – 9PM

Friday: 12PM – 11PM

Saturday: 11AM – 11PM

Sunday: 11AM – 8PM

Open through Dec. 31(except Christmas Day), Harry’s Jingle Bar includes cool Christmas cocktails like Blue Christmas, Mistletoe Margarita, Snowflake Eggnog,

Claus-mopolitan, Smoked Fig Old Fashion, and Holiday Mule

Each cocktail is garnished with special holiday touches, perfect for photo ops.

Miracle at Avenue in Long Branch (Miracle at Avenue) Miracle at Avenue in Long Branch (Miracle at Avenue) loading...

23 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch

Open Thurs-Sun until Dec. 28.

The rooftop at Miracle transforms into Miracle, an over-the-top holiday pop-up experience. It’s a winter wonderland filled with dazzling décor and lights, and most importantly, seasonally inspired cocktails.

Cocktails include:

Christmapolitan – vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist

Snowball Old Fashioned – rye whiskey, gingerbread, aromatic and wormwood bitters, orange essence

Koala LaLaLa – blanco tequila, dry vermouth, apple liqueur, tamarind, lemono, eucalyptus bitters, mint, soda

Cheery Cheery Chocosaurus – brandy, Italian sweet vermouth, dark crème de cacao, blackberry liqueur, tart cherry and chocolate bitters, brandied cherries

Blitzen Barrel – cream cherry, mead, Scotch, PX cherry, sesame

Run Run Reindeer – mulled wine reduction, prosecco, lemon, aromatic bitters

Rudolph’s Replacement – vodka, coffee liqueur, white crème de cacao, orange curacao, chai, almond milk, aromatic bitters (contains nuts)

Miracle Mouse – bourbon, French sweet vermouth, pamplemousse liqueur, vanilla liqueur, strawberry, grapefruit, orange acid

Jingle Balls Nog – cognac, cream sherry, almond milk, cream, egg, vanilla, nutmeg

Coconut Hot Chocolate – aged Jamaican rum, amaretto, chocolate, hazelnut and coconut, coconut whipped cream, cacao dust

Miracle at iPlay (Miracle at iPlay) Miracle at iPlay (Miracle at iPlay) loading...

110 Schanck Road, Freehold

Open through Jan. 1, this Christmas-themed pop-up bar features 12 holiday-themed cocktails, floor-to-ceiling holiday décor, and is bursting with holiday joy.

Some cocktails include:

Stocking Stuffer – Bourbon, Pedro Ximenez sherry, amaro, cinnamon syrup, iced “hot” chocolate, aromatic bitters, marshmallow

Crooked Antler – Brandy, ruby port, vanilla liqueur, hazelnut liqueur, chestnut orgeat, lapsang tea, acid-adjusted orange, aromatic bitters, nutmeg, peated and whiskey spritz

Santa Slide – Whiskey liqueur, cream sherry, dark crème de cacao, dry orange curacao, caramelized orange, cream, mole bitters, orange-chocolate

Hot Buttered Rum – served hot, aged Jamaican rum, velvet falernum, spiced butter, oak milk, nutmeg.

Sinners Christmas Experience (Facebook) Sinners Christmas Experience (Facebook) loading...

20 Inlet Drive, Point Pleasant Beach

Open thru Jan. 4, this pop-up bar features 13 seasonal cocktails for just $18 each.

Some include:

A White Christmas Cosmo – vodka with white cranberry and citrus

Rudolph’s Rosemary Fizz – a gin fizz made with grapefruit juice, orange blossom, and St. Germain

Mistletoe Mule – rum, ginger beer, cranberry and lime juice

The Tipsy Grinch – this white rum cocktail is bursting with melon and lime

Gingerbread Martini – this looks like a cookie in a glass with vodka, sweet cream, and spicy gingerbread

The Nutcracker – Santa’s nightcap is made with kahlua, amaretto, and milk

Parkside Tavern Miracle Pop Up (Instagram) Parkside Tavern Miracle Pop Up (Instagram) loading...

9 Speedwell Ave, Morristown

Enjoy these festive Christmas cocktails:

Candy Cane Lane – white rum, vanilla liqueur, dark creme de cacao, minty amaro, candy cane, soy milk

Dancing Sugarplums – gin, limoncello, plum wine, plum milk syrup, lemon, tiki bitters, nutmeg

The Krampus - reposado tequila, olosoro sherry, allspice dram, mezcal, ginger, hibiscus, lime, hellfire bitters

Nice and Naughty shots – (Nice) – brandy, strawberry and grapefruit, (Naughty) – tequila habanero, ginger and hibiscus

A Silk City Story (screenshot taken from video) A Silk City Story (screenshot taken from video) loading...

Silk City Distillery, 321 River Rd # 5, Clifton

Open through January 11, A Silk City Story is an intimate holiday cocktail pop-up bar located inside the Silk City Distillery.

Themed after the legendary movie, “A Christmas Story,” this pop-up is complete with décor, merchandise, and cocktails.

The drinks all come in festive cups as well.

Gingerbread Grille at Keenan's Irish Pub (Facebook) Gingerbread Grille at Keenan's Irish Pub (Facebook) loading...

113 Olde New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood

The Gingerbread Grille returns for the 2025 season with festive lights, holiday décor, a cozy Christmas vibe and cocktails that include Mrs. Claus’ Lemon Drop Martini, the Merry Mule, Peppermint Chocolate Martini, The Grinch Punch, S'mores White Russian, and their signature Jack Frosty (vodka, blue curacao, triple sec, and pineapple juice with a sugar rim).

Also enjoy holiday-themed pop-up bars at the following locations:

Miracle on George Street (at Catherine Lombardi/Stage Left Steak, 3 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick)

Miracle on Mercer (at Franklin Social, 292 Barrow Street, Jersey City)

Miracle on Centre (at Cowan’s Public, 229 Centre Street, Nutley)

Miracle on Bloomfield (at Parkside Social, 706 Bloomfield Ave., Verona)

Happy holidays!

