NJ high school students raise money to fight childhood blood cancer

Two Cherry Hill East High School students have been nominated to the Student Visionaries of South Jersey."

Most high school students are just trying to figure out who they are and what they should do to navigate tough teenage years. That is not the case for Rachna Mohan and Anjali Soni.

These two focused kids have dedicated a couple of months of their high school year to raising money for kids battling blood cancer. Specifically, they are involved with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The focus is to raise funds between Jan. 25 through March 18. The seven-week campaign is designed to raise money to help kids fighting blood cancer and their families live longer healthier lives.

The challenge for all victims of cancer is that it is often a long journey that drains resources, stretches the boundaries of relationships, and pushes many families to the brink. What these students are doing is undoubtedly a step above and beyond.

Go to this website to help cureageousnet.squarespace.com

And listen to my conversation with Rachna here:

