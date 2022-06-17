NJ high school student dies weeks after skateboard crash on highway
FLEMINGTON — The 15-year-old Hunterdon Central Regional High School football player who was hit by a car while riding an electric skateboard on Route 202 on Memorial Day has died of his injuries.
The school district superintendent sent a letter to parents informing them of the loss of the student, Jerry Walther.
“I am deeply saddened to inform you of the loss of one of our students. Jerry Walther, a ninth-grader at Hunterdon Central, has passed away after fighting bravely against injuries sustained in a tragic accident,” Superintendent Jeffrey Moore said.
Additional counseling support is in place for students at the school.
Walther was riding his electric skateboard around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection with Reaville Road when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 61-year-old Bayonne resident who stayed at the crash scene, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office Capt. Paul Approvato.
The intersection is in a commercial and retail section near the Flemington traffic circle.
The teen was taken to Morristown Hospital via medical helicopter for treatment.
No charges have been filed in the case.
A GoFundMe page had been created by Theresa Apostolis to help the family with medical expenses and loss of wages.
On Thursday, Apostolis wrote: "Although right now I know it may feel exceedingly difficult to see beyond the sorrow, I ask that you embrace the enormous happiness that Jerry brought to our lives. He truly touched the entire world, and we are all better people because of it! "
