NJ high school student dies weeks after skateboard crash on highway

FLEMINGTON — The 15-year-old Hunterdon Central Regional High School football player who was hit by a car while riding an electric skateboard on Route 202 on Memorial Day has died of his injuries.

The school district superintendent sent a letter to parents informing them of the loss of the student, Jerry Walther.

“I am deeply saddened to inform you of the loss of one of our students. Jerry Walther, a ninth-grader at Hunterdon Central, has passed away after fighting bravely against injuries sustained in a tragic accident,” Superintendent Jeffrey Moore said.

Additional counseling support is in place for students at the school.

Walther was riding his electric skateboard around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection with Reaville Road when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 61-year-old Bayonne resident who stayed at the crash scene, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office Capt. Paul Approvato.

Google Maps/Townsquare Media photo illustration Google Maps/Townsquare Media photo illustration loading...

The intersection is in a commercial and retail section near the Flemington traffic circle.

The teen was taken to Morristown Hospital via medical helicopter for treatment.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Jerry Walther (R) Jerry Walther (Theresa Apostolis via GoFundMe) loading...

A GoFundMe page had been created by Theresa Apostolis to help the family with medical expenses and loss of wages.

On Thursday, Apostolis wrote: "Although right now I know it may feel exceedingly difficult to see beyond the sorrow, I ask that you embrace the enormous happiness that Jerry brought to our lives. He truly touched the entire world, and we are all better people because of it! "

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.