NJ grad dead in Titanic sub – NJ Top News

⬛ New Jersey graduate among those dead in Titanic submarine

Co-founder of the deep-sea exploration company was an alum of Princeton University. Rush has been lost, along with four others, since Sunday, on the experimental submersible.

⬛ Schools that defy NJ trans policy could lose aid, face takeover

A showdown over parental rights between schools and Gov. Phil Murphy could draw harsh penalties for NJ districts that defy state policy on transgender students

⬛ NJ Democrats' tax cut plan: Some love it, others suspicious

AARP New Jersey is thrilled the plan to dramatically cut property taxes for seniors, but Republican lawmakers argue it should start now instead of 2026

⬛ Fired for taking family leave? NJ report aims to stop 'loophole'

Being eligible for paid family leave doesn't automatically mean your job is protected.

⬛ Raging NJ driver viciously beats man with baseball bat, cops say

Stephan Mullin is charged with aggravated assault for using a baseball bat to attack another driver in a Clementon road rage incident, police say.

