Raging NJ driver viciously beats man with baseball bat, cops say

🚗 A driver is accused of pulling out a baseball bat and beating another man

🚗 The assault stemmed from an attempted lane merge, cops say

🚗 The accused attacker exposed himself to a woman in 2013, reports say

CLEMENTON — A Deptford man is accused of bashing another driver with a baseball bat after a road rage incident boiled over into a brutal beating.

Stephan Mullin, 32, is charged with third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree unlawful weapon possession, and fourth-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Mullin and the victim were both driving through Clementon Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m., according to the Gloucester Township police. Officials say Mullin tried to merge into the other driver's lane which nearly caused a crash.

The other driver sped off but pulled over near Blackwood Clementon Road and the Millbridge Apartments when he saw Mullin had followed him, police said.

Instead of remaining in his vehicle, the other driver got out and kicked Mullin's car. In response, Mullin grabbed a small baseball and repeatedly hit the victim in his arm, back, and ribs, according to police.

Gloucester Township police officers got to the scene soon after but Mullin wasn't there. He later went to police headquarters to report a crash and gave his own version of events.

Mullin was arrested. He is being held at Camden County jail.

🚗 What to do in a potential road rage incident

The Gloucester Township police on Thursday gave advice to anyone who encounters a hostile motorist on the roadways.

"Let the other driver pass, don't make eye contact, contact authorities and don't go home or find a safe place to stop. If you stop in a public place and a driver gets out of their car, you should honk your horn make as much noise as possible to alert witnesses and get assistance."

🚨 Prior encounters with police

Mullin was previously sentenced to three years in prison on a charge of third-degree burglary for an incident in 2009, state records showed.

He was also accused of exposing himself to a 32-year-old woman outside a Family Dollar store in 2013, the South Jersey Times reported. The incident reportedly began when he said something to the woman and then pulled a small knife on a man who tried to intervene.

State records did not include any information, such as charges or a sentence, regarding the 2013 incident.

