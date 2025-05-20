NJ firefighter confronts cheating wife in public — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

Unlicensed NJ driver hits kills own baby while moving car (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Unlicensed NJ driver hits kills own baby while moving car (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

🔶Baby killed in garage

🔶 Mom was at wheel, cops say

🔶 No valid driver's license

A 30-year-old Ocean County mother was facing a criminal charge on Monday, after what authorities called a “tragic accident” that ended in her infant son’s death.

Wendy Castillo-Torres, of Lakehurst, has been charged with causing death while driving without a valid driver’s license, following the awful incident on Saturday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., Jackson Township police responded to an address on Grawtown Road, and found an unresponsive ten-month-old baby critically hurt.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Princeton school buses A bill in the New Jersey state Senate would give parents paid time off from work to attend school events (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

🍎 New bill would give parents more breathing room for school events

🍎 The New Jersey Business and Industry Association supports the bill

🍎 One critic says the legislation is confusing

New Jersey parents are often stretched thin and can't attend school events like parent-teacher conferences, graduations, and extracurricular activities.

State Sen. Vincent Polistina, R-Atlantic, says his bill helps working parents who are constantly pressed for time.

"We've heard over the years about the need to get parents more involved in children's education, and this is really a bill to try to do that," Polistina said.

A new bill in the state Senate would give employers tax credits if they provide paid leave to workers who take off to attend these school functions.

Each employer would get tax credits for up to two days of paid leave for parents to attend school events. That includes extracurriculars and meetings with school staff.

The program is entirely voluntary for employers. A business can choose not to give its workers paid time off for school events, but will miss out on the tax credit incentive.

NJ firefighter goes viral for accusing wife as cheater (Screenshot: The_Facts_Dude via TikTok) NJ firefighter goes viral for accusing wife as cheater (Screenshot: The_Facts_Dude via TikTok) loading...

🔷 Videos on TikTok go viral

🔷 NJ firefighter ‘exposes’ wife at party

🔷 Curse-filled rant spurs lots of reactions

A New Jersey firefighter used his own birthday party to expose his wife as an alleged cheater, in videos that have gone viral on TikTok.

Nick Galante was celebrating turning 40 when he called up his wife, Samantha Egues, with a microphone in hand.

He also held a ring box, leaving the crowded room guessing as to what was about to happen.

He had his wife remove her wedding rings, then aggressively kissed her before saying, “I f***ing know everything."

Galante then launched into a profanity-laced rant, as seen on Tiktok by The_Facts_Dude, among other accounts.

He is a captain with the Belleville Fire Department, where he has been a member since 2012, according to a LinkedIn profile under his name.

The Nutley couple married less than four years ago and are now parents.

Several clips of the R-rated rant have racked up millions of views on social media, as other users have stitched reactions and theories on the relationship drama.

Galante then threw anyone out who supported his wife and kept the music going at his party, another clip posted to TikTok shows.

Police patrol the Menlo Park Mall after a large gathering of teens 5/17/25 Police patrol the Menlo Park Mall after a large gathering of teens 5/17/25 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

🚨A social media post drew teens to the Menlo Park Mall on Saturday night

🚨Video shows a large number of teens running around the mall

🚨7 juveniles were arrested, none were from Edison

EDISON — Seven juveniles were arrested Saturday night after 300 teens gathered at a Central Jersey mall.

The teens showed up around 8 p.m. at the Menlo Park Mall in Edison, according to Mayor Sam Joshi. Video of the event shows large groups of teens standing around the mall while others ran screaming through the food court. Stores dropped their gates as the crowd size grew and bad behavior increased.

Video shows security in one store escorting customers out a back exit away from the main area.

One of the teens faces charges of assaulting a police officer while others face disorderly conduct charges, according to Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan. No weapons were found by police and no one was injured.

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba has announced charges against U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)(Pool via AP) U.S. Attorney Alina Habba has announced charges against U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)(Pool via AP) loading...

🔴 U.S. Rep LaMonica McIver charged with trespass

🔴 Several Democrats were arrested at a Newark ICE facility on May 9

🔴 Newark Mayor Ras Baraka appeared in federal court Thursday

NEWARK — Congresswoman LaMonica McIver has been charged with federal crimes in connection with her arrest outside a Newark immigration detention facility earlier this month, according to interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba.

The Trump-appointed prosecutor said Monday that McIver is charged with assaulting, impeding or interfering with law enforcement. The announcement came after several news reports on Friday said that the charges were imminent.

Interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba also said that her office was dismissing the misdemeanor case against against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who was arrested after he attempted to join three members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation inspecting the facility in their oversight capacity. Habba said the decision was reached “for the sake of moving forward" and invited the mayor to the facility.

McIver’s attorney, Paul Fishman, the former U.S. attorney for New Jersey, issued a statement calling the decision to charge McIver “spectacularly inappropriate."

LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100 From partial to complete totality, here's a complete look at every upcoming solar eclipse affecting New Jersey throughout the 21st century, according to timeanddate.com . Peak times are approximate and will vary based on precise viewing location. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey's most cozy Italian restaurant Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

Eric Scott hosts the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.