🔶Baby killed in garage

🔶 Mom was at wheel, cops say

🔶 No valid driver's license

A 30-year-old Ocean County mother was facing a criminal charge on Monday, after what authorities called a “tragic accident” that ended in her infant son’s death.

Wendy Castillo-Torres, of Lakehurst, has been charged with causing death while driving without a valid driver’s license, following the awful incident on Saturday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., Jackson Township police responded to an address on Grawtown Road, and found an unresponsive ten-month-old baby critically hurt.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Read More: Cape May NJ man sentenced for attempted murder attack on fiancé

Unlicensed NJ driver hits kills own baby while moving car (Google Maps) Unlicensed NJ driver hits kills own baby while moving car (Google Maps) loading...

Castillo-Torres had brought her baby to the residence, where she used a friend’s garage to clean and detail motor vehicles.

The infant was placed in a bouncer seat on the ground, between two parked vehicles.

After cleaning one of the vehicles, Castillo-Torres got into the driver’s seat to move it, police said.

But instead of backing out, she put the car in drive and pinned the baby between the vehicles, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Castillo-Torres immediately put the vehicle in reverse and someone else called 911.

The grieving mother did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash.

“Our investigation indicates that this is a tragic accident, our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,” Billhimer said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5