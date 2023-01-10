NJ fire captain uploaded child porn from firehouse, officials say

NETCONG — A volunteer fire captain is accused of having videos of child sexual abuse and uploading them from the firehouse where he serves, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Roxbury resident 49-year-old Jim Hess is charged with second-degree child endangerment for distribution and third-degree child endangerment for possession of child sexual abuse materials.

According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, investigators were tipped off to the activity by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Carrol said that Hess uploaded the video files using Kik Messenger while at the Netcong fire station. Captain Hess is also accused of having more child porn images on an electronic device.

Jim Hess (via Facebook)

Hess was arrested on Dec. 21 and released, according to officials. Conditions of his pretrial release include that he will be monitored and that his internet usage will be limited.

Along with serving as a volunteer firefighter, Hess also works for the New Jersey Firemen's Home in Boonton. The nursing home and residential care facility is dedicated to retired firefighters.

Firemen's Home Superintendent John Veras told New Jersey 101.5 that Hess has been suspended without pay since Dec. 22 "pending the final disposition of the criminal process."

The Netcong fire department did not immediately respond to inquiries from New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday morning about whether Hess would be allowed to continue serving as a volunteer.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

